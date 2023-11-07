World of Warcraft: The Worldsoul Saga Is Not the End of the MMORPG - News

World of Warcraft co-creator Chris Metzen during the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony last week announced he next story arc for the MMORPG is called The Worldsoul Saga and it will take place over the next three expansions - The War Within, Midnight, and The Last Titan.

The franchise general manager John High in an interview with Digital Trends says The Worldsoul Saga will not be the end of the MMORPG and the plan is to keep releasing more expansions.

"This is not the end of World of Warcraft; this is the end of this big chapter," he said. "We will continue to do expansions beyond that."

He added, "Metzen and the story team had this incredible idea, and it all evolved around the 20th anniversary coming up. What story can we tell that is worthy of 20 years of operation? There’s no way that story was going to fit into a single expansion. The notion of doing it as a trilogy came forward because it provided for the creation of a conflict, a resolution, a turnaround, and then a bigger payoff at the end."

The first expansion and opening chapter of The Worldsoul Saga story arc - The War Within - will launch in 2024.

It was recently revealed by World of Warcraft vice president and executive producer Holly Longdale the team talks about bringing the MMORPG to consoles all the time.

"It's a complicated question,' said Longdale at the time. "And to your earlier point, for a console audience, the approachability is likely going to be different. Right now, we're focused on the Worldsoul Saga. But if that comes up then we'll reexamine things but, man, we've got enough to deal with right now.

"We've got these three expansions and we are so excited about them. But, yeah, of course. It would be very insincere to say that we're not, like… of course we're talking about that. We are Microsoft now."

