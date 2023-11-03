World of Warcraft: The Worldsoul Saga Includes the Next 3 Expansions - News

World of Warcraft co-creator Chris Metzen during the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony announced the next story arc for the MMORPG is called The Worldsoul Saga and will take place over the next three expansions - The War Within, Midnight, and The Last Titan.

The first expansion and opening chapter of The Worldsoul Saga story arc - The War Within - will launch in 2024.

View The War Within expansion announcement cinematic trailer below:

View The War Within expansion features overview trailer below:

Read details on The War Within expansion below:

Descend into the depths of Azeroth

In this opening chapter of The Worldsoul Saga, you’ll journey through never-before-seen subterranean worlds filled with hidden wonders and lurking perils, down to the dark depths of the Nerubian empire, where the inscrutable Harbinger of the Void has gathered her arachnid forces to bring Azeroth to its knees.



Deliver justice upon the servants of the Shadow, investigate the dark motives behind the Harbinger’s machinations, and take part in a thrilling new adventure spanning WoW’s next three expansions.



