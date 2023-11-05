Blizzard Talks About Bringing World of Warcraft to Consoles 'All the Time' - News

World of Warcraft vice president and executive producer Holly Longdale at BlizzCon 2023 in an interview with GamesRadar was asked about the MMORPG coming to consoles and if it is something they find interesting. "Of course! Yeah, we talk about it all the time," said Longdale.

Longdale was asked if there was technical logistics or complexities that would prevent World of Warcraft from getting a console release and she state, "Well, it depends on who you ask. I don't think it is, frankly. I think we're pretty well positioned, which is kind of why we talk about it."

She added, "It's a complicated question. And to your earlier point, for a console audience, the approachability is likely going to be different.

"Right now, we're focused on the Worldsoul Saga. But if that comes up then we'll reexamine things but, man, we've got enough to deal with right now.

"We've got these three expansions and we are so excited about them. But, yeah, of course. It would be very insincere to say that we're not, like… of course we're talking about that. We are Microsoft now."

Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard on October 13 and in the few weeks since have only had limited conversations with Xbox Game Studios.

Blizzard Entertainment at BlizzCon 2023 announced the next story arc for the MMORPG is called The Worldsoul Saga and will take place over the next three expansions - The War Within, Midnight, and The Last Titan. The first expansion and opening chapter of The Worldsoul Saga story arc - The War Within - will launch in 2024.

Longdale during the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony announced the next expansion for World of Warcraft Classic. The Classic progression realms will advance from Wrath Classic to Cataclysm Classic with some changes based on player feedback and requests. World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic will launch in the first half of 2024.

