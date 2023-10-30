Report: Destiny 2 The Final Shape Delayed to June 2024, Marathon Delayed to 2025 - News

It was confirmed today the first-party PlayStation studio, Bungie, has been hit with layoffs. The number of staff laid off isn't known at this time, but multiple employees have confirmed on social media to have been let go.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier in a new report speaking to people with knowledge of the matter said the Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape, has been delayed from February to June 2024. The people remained anonymous as they aren't authorized to speak publicly.

The next game from Bungie, Marathon, has also reportedly been delayed with the release window pushed back to 2025. Marathon is a science-fiction player-versus-player extraction shooter in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Sony announced its $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie in January 2022, which closed in July 2022. Bungie remains a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."

