Bungie Hit With Layoffs - News

/ 2,489 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is reporting Destiny 2 developer Bungie has been hit with layoffs.

The number of staff to be laid off at the first-party PlayStation studio isn't known, but Bungie CEO Pete Parsons emailed employees this morning.

"Destiny 2 developer Bungie is the latest PlayStation studio to have layoffs," said Schreier. "Full scope isn't clear yet, but CEO Pete Parsons emailed the company this morning to say they'll be having a team meeting today to talk about 'some news today coming out of Bungie' as staff are informed."

Destiny 2 developer Bungie is the latest PlayStation studio to have layoffs. Full scope isn't clear yet, but CEO Pete Parsons emailed the company this morning to say they'll be having a team meeting today to talk about "some news today coming out of Bungie" as staff are informed — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 30, 2023

Destiny 2 Community Manager & Co-Lead of Accessibility at Bungie Liana Ruppert has confirmed the layoffs.

"Working in games when you have high anxiety during a mass layoff trend (across the whole industry) is panicking at every new meeting invite like 'is this the one where I lose everything' and that’s super fun," said Ruppert.

"Well... my heart is breaking for all affected I am now looking for opportunities. I have 21 years of games industry experience in media, production, and community management. I'm processing, I'm so heartbroken. I don't know what to do from here... this was my home. I feel so lost."

Well... my heart is breaking for all affected



I am now looking for opportunities. I have 21 years of games industry experience in media, production, and community management. I'm processing,I'm so heartbroken. I don't know what to do from here... this was my home. I feel so lost — Liana Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) October 30, 2023

Bungie Social Media lead Griffin Bennet has confirmed he has been laid off as well.

"I've been laid off from Bungie," said Bennet. "A surreal thing to write as I sit here pondering what went wrong. I'm still processing it all and while my first instinct is anger I know I'd regret what I'd say. Thank you to everyone at Bungie who helped make my last 5+ years the best ever."

I've been laid off from @Bungie. A surreal thing to write as I sit here pondering what went wrong. I'm still processing it all and while my first instinct is anger I know I'd regret what I'd say.



Thank you to everyone at Bungie who helped make my last 5+ years the best ever. — Griffin Bennett (@GriffinWB) October 30, 2023

Multiple employees have also confirmed to have been laid off on LinkedIn.

"Like many other folks in the Gaming Industry, I was unfortunately let go due to a reduction of force today at Bungie," said Bungie Recruiter Austin Hayes. "During my 2 contract runs at Bungie I learned so much, and was able to expand my skillset tenfold. I loved the teams I got to work with, and maybe someday I'll be able to return once the industry takes a better turn."

Bungie Technical Recruiting Lead Amada R. stated, "It’s a strange feeling to wake up in the morning excited for the week ahead, only for your day to begin learning that you’ve been hit with a Reduction in Force and are now on the job hunt. I really loved my time at Bungie and in the gaming industry. I met some great people, learned a lot, and truly thought I found a home for the rest of my career."

Bungie Product Support Technician added, "Hey all, I was unfortunately hit by the the good ol' reduction of force that is currently being undergone at Bungie. I loved the time I spent there and owe a debt of gratitude to them for taking me on in April of 2022."

Senior Paralegal at Bungie Kaj Trapp said, "And just like that, my time at Bungie has come to an end. I felt extremely lucky the last several years to have witnessed the layoffs at my previous companies, knowing that Bungie was doing fine. But now it was Bungie's turn to have layoffs, sadly including me. I certainly valued my time with some of the most creative and brilliant minds I've ever worked with, and still have a sense of awe at having been in the room for our $3.6 billion acquisition by Sony. Now it's time for new adventures with a new company. That search starts now."

Sony announced its $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie in January 2022, which closed in July 2022. Bungie remains a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles