The Lift Launches in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher tinyBuild and developer Fantastic Signals announced the first-person, narrative-driven, supernatural handyman simulator, The Lift, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2027.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You are a handyman renovating a massive research facility abandoned after a mysterious incident. The Lift is an eerie first-person simulator with satisfying house-flipping gameplay, a mind-bending story, and a highly interactive world inspired by Soviet sci-fi and SCP Foundation.

Renovate

Every floor is a massive renovation project with unique challenges. Work at your own pace, tackling everything from basic furniture repairs to complex electrical engineering projects. Use a variety of gadgets, craft what you need, and bring the Institute back to its former glory.

Explore

Use the Lift as your mobile base while travelling across the Institute. Explore multi- ple biomes, unlock hidden areas, meet unforgettable characters, and complete their quests. Piece together the mind-bending truth behind the incident that changed everything.

Repair

Breathe life back into dozens of intricate devices from vending machines and generators to satellite dishes and reactors. Build circuits with multiple components, identify fault currents, route cables, manage power supply, and generate torque to repair each system.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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