PlayStation Acquisition of Bungie Has Closed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced its acquisition of the Destiny developer Bungie has closed.
The agreement to acquire Bungie has closed," reads a tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account. "So now we can officially say… welcome to the PlayStation family, Bungie!"
The official Bungie Twitter account added, "We are proud to officially join the incredible team at PlayStation, we are excited for the future of our company, and we are inspired to bring together players from all over the world to form lasting friendships and memories."
Read the Bungie blog post on the acquisition below:
BUNGIE JOINS SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT (“SIE”)
CREATIVE FREEDOM
THREE DECADES AND COUNTING
Thought it would take longer to get the approvals, but ok. for me that is still a bad use of money considering my gaming needs, but perhaps for Sony bottomline the support for their GAAS intents will return profits even with the obscene amount they paid for it.
Awesome, Hopefully Square Enix is next, thinking of Final Fantasy, Chono trigger, Kingdom Hearts, Parasite Eve, Vagrant Story, Valkyrie Profile, Dragon Quest, Nier Automata, Secret of mana etc.
Terrible purchase. Bungie has been a shell of its former self for over a decade. They are now too big to fail, but their development quality has fallen off. Destiny 1 Year 1 was unironically the best time to be a Destiny player, and that was when the media was rightfully critical of the game (check metacritic). It's been nothing, but overly generous reviews since with an arguably worse product. Thankfully MCC exists and the modding community is taking off there. That's all that exists as Bungie to me.
As a now retired Destiny player, I agree with this sentiment completely.
As a player who jumped back in to Destiny about a month ago I’m absolutely having a blast and to this day it has the best feeling gunplay!!’
The gunplay is amazing! Arguably the best feeling FPS on the market! Not denying that at all. It was one of the biggest reasons I put thousands of hours into the franchise over the years.
It has always had good feeling gunplay. The problem is the enemies are stuck in mud and very predictable bullet sponges.
So why is destiny 2 the only game my wife plays?
Yeah well no matter the downvotes, I think the majority of people agrees that it was a very weird and questionable acquisition. Value wise it did not hold the amount but maybe they will prove to be offering something more valuable in the future