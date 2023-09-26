Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Headed to PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 669 Views
Publisher Square Enix and developer Applibot announced Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is coming to PC via Steam.
The game first released for iOS and Android on September 7.
The PC version of the game is in development and will share data with the mobile versions.
【#FF7EC 新情報！】— FFVIIエバークライシス | FF7EC (@FFVII_EC_JP) September 26, 2023
／
Steam版開発中！
＼
PCでも #FF7EC をお楽しみいただけるようにSteam版を鋭意開発中！モバイル版で遊んでいただいているデータをSteam版と共有することもできますので続報をお楽しみに！
▼ご視聴はこちらhttps://t.co/VfO0YrIQIh#FF7エバークライシス #FF7スマホ最新作… pic.twitter.com/9aitnU66S9
Interesting. I find F2P can be fun because it's a challenge to play the game without paying any money.
You pull for the fun of it and just go as far as you can then stop. The "what did I pull" part can be fun.
I was waiting for this. I'm down to play. I like that it shares data so you can continue on your mobile device. Any word on the Steam release date?