By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Headed to PC

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Headed to PC - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 669 Views

Publisher Square Enix and developer Applibot announced Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is coming to PC via Steam. 

The game first released for iOS and Android on September 7.

The PC version of the game is in development and will share data with the mobile versions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

5 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Bandorr (4 hours ago)

Interesting. I find F2P can be fun because it's a challenge to play the game without paying any money.
You pull for the fun of it and just go as far as you can then stop. The "what did I pull" part can be fun.

  • +3
method114 Bandorr (4 hours ago)

Yea this is similar to how I play Genshin Impact.

  • +2
Bandorr method114 (4 hours ago)

I'm playing One piece treasure cruise, and Arknight this way.
And I used to play mobile games like that.. like Simpsons tapped out.

It's no money so it's no loss. If it stops being fun you drop out.

  • +3
V-r0cK (1 hour ago)

I was waiting for this. I'm down to play. I like that it shares data so you can continue on your mobile device. Any word on the Steam release date?

  • +1
gtotheunit91 (5 hours ago)

A F2P gacha game? No thanks

  • 0