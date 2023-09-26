Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Headed to PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Applibot announced Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is coming to PC via Steam.

The game first released for iOS and Android on September 7.

The PC version of the game is in development and will share data with the mobile versions.

