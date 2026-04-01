Original Resident Evil 1, 2, and 3, and Breath of Fire IV Out Now on Steam - News

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Capom has announced the The original versions of Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, as well as Breath of Fire IV are now available for PC via Steam, following earlier releases on GOG.

Each title has a launch discount price of $4.99, which will later increase to $9.99. They were co-developed by GOG.

Here are the links to the Steam pages: Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, and Breath of Fire IV.

Read details on the games below:

Resident Evil

“Evil Has a New Address. Yours.”

Your Special Tactics and Rescue Squad has been choppered to a remote mansion to investigate a biotechnical experiment gone hideously wrong. Before you can say “mass murder,” you’re plunged straight into a deathtrap writhing with man-eating freaks, swarming crows and rabid dogs.

Arm yourself with knives and flame-throwers scavenged from dead teammates. Solve puzzles, disarm traps and unearth mysteries. But beware: every move you make draws you deeper into the deadly embrace of Resident Evil.

Quality-of-Life Features

All four localizations of the game included (English, German, French, Japanese).

Improved DirectX game renderer.

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling, Anti-Aliasing and more).

Improved timing of the cutscenes.

Improved game video player.

Improved game registry settings.

Issue-free game exit and task switching.

Graphic Option Settings Overview

Display Mode – Provides the control over monitor resolution and refresh rate.

– Provides the control over monitor resolution and refresh rate. Presentation – Provides the control over presentation mode (fullscreen / windowed).

– Provides the control over presentation mode (fullscreen / windowed). Aspect Ratio Correction – Provides the control over image aspect ratio correction.

– Provides the control over image aspect ratio correction. Scaling Method – Provides the control over image scaling mode (how image is scaled on a monitor).

– Provides the control over image scaling mode (how image is scaled on a monitor). Vertical Synchronization – Provides the control over vertical synchronization (frame synchronization).

– Provides the control over vertical synchronization (frame synchronization). Gamma Correction – Provides the control over gamma correction (image brightness).

– Provides the control over gamma correction (image brightness). Anisotropic Filtering – Provides the control over anisotropic texture filtering technique (texturing quality).

– Provides the control over anisotropic texture filtering technique (texturing quality). Antialiasing – Provides the control over anti-aliasing technique (3D geometry edges smoothing).

Warning: The difference of each settings may be difficult to distinguish depending on the environment.

Features:

Completely uncut, with even more blood, graphic violence and gory scenes than the worldwide monster hit version on PlayStation.

A swarm of unknown horrors prowl the mansion’s hundreds of rooms, including its underground lairs, the graveyard and some unwelcoming guest houses.

horrors prowl the mansion’s hundreds of rooms, including its underground lairs, the graveyard and some unwelcoming guest houses. Unprecedented detail-intense texture maps, shadows and lighting effects, plus ever-changing camera angles, create a frighteningly rich 3D environment.

Choose to play tough guy marksman Chris Redfield or hardcore demolition expert Jill Valentine, both brought to life with realistic polygon character graphics.

Ominous digital surround soundtrack features haunting music that intensifies the action.

Resident Evil 2

If the suspense doesn’t kill you, something else will…

Immerse yourself in the ultimate test of survival. Face your fears in this terror-filled classic edition of Resident Evil 2 for PC containing more horror, more mutant creatures, and more evil than before.

Quality-of-Life Features

Six localizations of the game included (English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese).

Improved DirectX game renderer.

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling and more).

Improved audio volume and panning.

Improved cutscenes and subtitles.

Improved savegame manager.

Improved game video player.

Issue-less game exit.

Improved game registry settings.

Improved key-binding settings and audio settings screens.

Improved end credits in the German version.

Fixed issues with Rooms 114 and 115 (missing text), Room 210 (invisible diary), and Room 409 (looping sound).

4th Survivor and Tofu modes enabled from the very beginning.

Graphic Option Settings Overview

Display Mode – Provides the control over monitor resolution and refresh rate.

– Provides the control over monitor resolution and refresh rate. Presentation – Provides the control over presentation mode (fullscreen / windowed).

– Provides the control over presentation mode (fullscreen / windowed). Aspect Ratio Correction – Provides the control over image aspect ratio correction.

– Provides the control over image aspect ratio correction. Scaling Method – Provides the control over image scaling mode (how image is scaled on a monitor).

– Provides the control over image scaling mode (how image is scaled on a monitor). Vertical Synchronization – Provides the control over vertical synchronization (frame synchronization).

– Provides the control over vertical synchronization (frame synchronization). Gamma Correction – Provides the control over gamma correction (image brightness).

– Provides the control over gamma correction (image brightness). Anisotropic Filtering – Provides the control over anisotropic texture filtering technique (texturing quality).

– Provides the control over anisotropic texture filtering technique (texturing quality). Antialiasing – Provides the control over anti-aliasing technique (3D geometry edges smoothing).

Features:

Two separate adventures! Command Leon S. Kennedy, a rookie cop who stumbles onto the carnage reporting for his first duty, or play as Claire Redfield, desperately searching for her missing brother.

Cutting edge 3D accelerated graphics that create a terrifying, photo-realistic experience.

3D accelerated graphics and non 3D accelerated settings to maximize performance whatever your setup.

Features complete versions of both original U.S. and the original Japanese versions of Resident Evil 2.

Resident Evil 2. New Extreme Battle Mode: Battle your way through hordes of zombies as your play the hyper-intensive challenge that changes every time you play.

All new Resident Evil 2 picture gallery.

Resident Evil 2 picture gallery. The game’s secret scenario available from the very beginning (no need to finish it under certain conditions first).

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

It’s in your blood.

Join Jill Valentine, the heroine and amazing survivor of the notorious disaster at the mansion, as her nightmare continues. After resigning from S.T.A.R.S. Jull now prepares to head out of Raccoon City… but it’s not going to be easy. Caught in a town crawling with flesh eating zombies, more than ever she must rely on brute force and cunning to find a way to escape alive. This unique adventure intricately reveals more of Umbrella Corporation’s nightmarish plot and picks up just hours before the events from Resident Evil 2.

Quality-of-Life Features

Six localizations of the game included (English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese).

Mercenaries Mode included.

Improved DirectX game renderer.

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling and more).

Improved graphics engine initialization and restart.

Improved video subtitles.

Improved options dialog.

Issue-less task switching.

Improved mouse cursor visibility.

Graphic Option Settings Overview

Display Mode – Provides the control over monitor resolution and refresh rate.

– Provides the control over monitor resolution and refresh rate. Presentation – Provides the control over presentation mode (fullscreen / windowed).

– Provides the control over presentation mode (fullscreen / windowed). Aspect Ratio Correction – Provides the control over image aspect ratio correction.

– Provides the control over image aspect ratio correction. Scaling Method – Provides the control over image scaling mode (how image is scaled on a monitor).

– Provides the control over image scaling mode (how image is scaled on a monitor). Vertical Synchronization – Provides the control over vertical synchronization (frame synchronization).

– Provides the control over vertical synchronization (frame synchronization). Gamma Correction – Provides the control over gamma correction (image brightness).

– Provides the control over gamma correction (image brightness). Anisotropic Filtering – Provides the control over anisotropic texture filtering technique (texturing quality).

– Provides the control over anisotropic texture filtering technique (texturing quality). Antialiasing – Provides the control over anti-aliasing technique (3D geometry edges smoothing).

Warning: The difference of each settings may be difficult to distinguish depending on the environment

Features:

Third-person perspective.

3D and 2D graphics

Prerendered graphics

Science-fiction, horror, and zombies themes.

More zombies, more terror, and even more evil.

More challenging enemies that come back to life at any time.

Face off against the most terrifying mutations stalking the streets of Raccoon City.

More detailed character actions: Try the dodge move to avoid an enemy’s attack.

Interact with the environment like never before: Use background objects defensively.

A unique new drama which reveals more details of Umbrella Corporation’s devious activities from the Resident Evil series.

Breath of Fire IV

Story

In a faraway world, two continents float, separated by a vast swampland. For eons, no contact existed between the two continents because ships couldn’t sail across the expanse. At last, when the historic first contact was made between the two powers, war erupted!

After long and costly fighting between the Fou Empire in the west and an alliance of countries in the east, both sides exhausted all their strength and resources. With no other alternative, the two powers agreed to an armistice.

One year later, Princess Elena vanished. She had been traveling in the east from town to town, exploring battlegrounds and visiting war veterans. Her trail vanished in a small town near the front line. Nobody knew her whereabouts!

The Eastern Alliance wanted to avoid sending a large army to the front. Such a move would be a political blunder, breaking the armistice and stirring up hostilities. It became impossible to carry out a large-scale search for Elena. Time passed… with no sign of the princess.

Elena’s sister, Princess Nina, finally makes up her mind. She leaves on a journey in search of her sister – by herself.”

Characters

Ryu – Ryu meets Nina while he is lying unconscious on a street in a desert town in the eastern continent. His race and native land are unknown. Ryu has a Dragon’s Eye, which empowers him amazing abilities to transform into a dragon and summon dragons.

– Ryu meets Nina while he is lying unconscious on a street in a desert town in the eastern continent. His race and native land are unknown. Ryu has a Dragon’s Eye, which empowers him amazing abilities to transform into a dragon and summon dragons. Nina – The princess of Wyndia, a town of the Fae tribe (winged folk). Nina meets Ryu on her journey to seek her lost sister Elena. Though somewhat naïve, Nina is skilled in Healing magic.

– The princess of Wyndia, a town of the Fae tribe (winged folk). Nina meets Ryu on her journey to seek her lost sister Elena. Though somewhat naïve, Nina is skilled in Healing magic. Scias – A mercenary soldier, Scias was hired by the eastern side during the war. Scias becomes the party’s watcher. He is very quiet and aloof from the world. Scias can perform a powerful double attack with his sword.

– A mercenary soldier, Scias was hired by the eastern side during the war. Scias becomes the party’s watcher. He is very quiet and aloof from the world. Scias can perform a powerful double attack with his sword. Cray – A young leader of the Woren tribe (cat people) in the eastern alliance, Cray joins Nina to search for Princess Elena, his childhood friend. He has a strong sense of responsibility and acts as the leader of the party. His high offensive and defensive abilities are very dependable.

– A young leader of the Woren tribe (cat people) in the eastern alliance, Cray joins Nina to search for Princess Elena, his childhood friend. He has a strong sense of responsibility and acts as the leader of the party. His high offensive and defensive abilities are very dependable. Ershin – Ershin wears completely sealed armor to protect her from any kind of curse. Since she wears the armor all the time, no one knows her real face or background. She meets the party in a mysterious place polluted by a curse and decides to join them.

– Ershin wears completely sealed armor to protect her from any kind of curse. Since she wears the armor all the time, no one knows her real face or background. She meets the party in a mysterious place polluted by a curse and decides to join them. Ursula – Ursula is a middle-class leader of the Fou Empire. She came to the eastern continent in search of dragons, and meets up with Ryu and his companions. Ursula was brought up in the military, and knows very little about worldly concerns. She is excellent at attacking with both magic and weapons.

– Ursula is a middle-class leader of the Fou Empire. She came to the eastern continent in search of dragons, and meets up with Ryu and his companions. Ursula was brought up in the military, and knows very little about worldly concerns. She is excellent at attacking with both magic and weapons. Fou-Lu – Fou-lu unified the western continent single-handedly with his paranormal powers. He became the first emperor of the Fou Empire several hundred years ago. Despite his youthful look, he has mystic dignity. It is said that he predicted his own resurrection as he passed away.

Quality-of-Life Features

All two localizations of the game included (English and Japanese).

Improved DirectX game renderer.

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling, Anti-Aliasing, and more).

Improved audio engine (restored missing environmental sounds and audio configuration).

Improved keyboard and mouse support.

Improved Warehouse and Crane minigames.

Improved F9 exit screen.

Issue-free battle and combo system (all crashes have been fixed).

Issue-free cutscene scripting.

Issue-free task switching.

Graphic Option Settings Overview

Display Mode – Provides the control over monitor resolution and refresh rate.

– Provides the control over monitor resolution and refresh rate. Presentation – Provides the control over presentation mode (fullscreen / windowed).

– Provides the control over presentation mode (fullscreen / windowed). Aspect Ratio Correction – Provides the control over image aspect ratio correction.

– Provides the control over image aspect ratio correction. Scaling Method – Provides the control over image scaling mode (how image is scaled on a monitor).

– Provides the control over image scaling mode (how image is scaled on a monitor). Vertical Synchronization – Provides the control over vertical synchronization (frame synchronization).

– Provides the control over vertical synchronization (frame synchronization). Gamma Correction – Provides the control over gamma correction (image brightness).

– Provides the control over gamma correction (image brightness). Anisotropic Filtering – Provides the control over anisotropic texture filtering technique (texturing quality).

– Provides the control over anisotropic texture filtering technique (texturing quality). Antialiasing – Provides the control over anti-aliasing technique (3D geometry edges smoothing).

Warning: The difference of each settings may be difficult to distinguish depending on the environment

Features:

Stunning New and Improved Graphics – High-resolution, animated characters in vast 3D worlds.

– High-resolution, animated characters in vast 3D worlds. More Than 200 Spells to Learn and Master – Unlock new magic from opponents.

– Unlock new magic from opponents. Two Epic Intertwining Storylines – Follow the fates of Ryu and Fou-Lu in this classic RPG Adventure!

Texture filtering modes can be changed via DirectX Settings configuration tool. Press F9 key on the keyboard to return to main menu or quit the game.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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