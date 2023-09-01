Starfield Topped 230,000 Concurrent Players on Steam in First Two Hours in Early Access - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET / 1 am UK last night released the Early Access version of Starfield for those that purchased the Premium Edition or the Game Pass Premium Upgrade of the game.

The open-universe action RPG in its first couple of hours available reached 234,502 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB. This does not include anyone playing the game via the Premium Upgrade as that requires using the Xbox app on PC or an Xbox Series X or S console.

The official launch for Starfield is on September 6 for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

