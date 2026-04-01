Ground Zero Launches April 16 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Kwalee and developer Malformation Games announced the retro survival horror set in post-apocalyptic South Korea, Ground Zero, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 16.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ground Zero is a retro survival horror set in post-apocalyptic South Korea.

A devastating meteor impact has wiped out South Korea. Two months later as the dust and lightning storms settle and the air becomes breathable, an elite Korean operative and her Canadian partner are sent to investigate. What waits for them in the foggy remains is more terrifying than they ever could have imagined…

Features:

Fight terrifying monsters that lurk in the dark corners of Busan, mutated by the fallout of the impact.

Uncover the truth of what really hit Busan that day. What are these strange growths unravelling from the meteor impact, and why has it corrupted what little life remains in the aftermath?

Explore a beautiful city in ruins, from shoreline towns and temples to the urban center.

Defend yourself with an array of abilities; shoot, stab, kick and counter as an expert soldier trained in firearm and martial combat.

Perfect your fighting skills and get rewarded. Cleaner kills means more Genome Points, which can be traded for powerful gear upgrades.

Cleaner kills means more Genome Points, which can be traded for powerful gear upgrades. Take on huge, terrifying bosses. Seo-Yeon has no idea just how bad the mutations can get in the heart of the city. Be prepared for anything.

Relive the spirit of classic Survival Horror. Ground Zero captures the nostalgia of retro horror titles with fixed cameras and pre-rendered backgrounds, puzzles, custom difficulty and optional tank controls.

Survival Horror. Ground Zero captures the nostalgia of retro horror titles with fixed cameras and pre-rendered backgrounds, puzzles, custom difficulty and optional tank controls. Have fun with unlockables and extra content: alternate outfits, additional game modes and hidden endings await players curious enough to find them.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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