Starfield Had the Biggest Xbox Launch This Generation in Europe - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Starfield was easily the best-selling game in Europe in its launch week, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

The latest game from Bethesda had the biggest Xbox launch of the generation in Europe with it selling more than the previous record holder Forza Horizon 5.

Starfield is also the fifth-fastest selling game of 2023 in Europe and the fastest-selling new IP of the year. Its launch is only behind Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but is ahead of Final Fantasy XVI and Resident Evil 4.

The data above does not take into account the number of players on Xbox Game Pass and it was available a week earlier for those who purchased the Premium Edition.

