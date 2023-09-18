Starfield Had the Biggest Xbox Launch This Generation in Europe - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 843 Views
Starfield was easily the best-selling game in Europe in its launch week, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.
The latest game from Bethesda had the biggest Xbox launch of the generation in Europe with it selling more than the previous record holder Forza Horizon 5.
Starfield is also the fifth-fastest selling game of 2023 in Europe and the fastest-selling new IP of the year. Its launch is only behind Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but is ahead of Final Fantasy XVI and Resident Evil 4.
The data above does not take into account the number of players on Xbox Game Pass and it was available a week earlier for those who purchased the Premium Edition.
Without day one Gamepass sales may have been high enough to top Jedi Survivor for 4th and possibly even Zelda for 3rd, but still 5th place on sales is very impressive for a game that was day one Gamepass.
Not a surprise since it is the most anticipated title and well the others didn't even chart.
Impressive, it's hard to crack those top spots unless you are on multiple consoles like Hogwarts.
Basically impossible for anything outside of huge Nintendo releases and a few PlayStation releases like GoW Ragna and probably Spiderman 2. Though both release(d) in Q4. Nonetheless having an opening around 4 million (if the pattern is the same worldwide), without gamepass is pretty massive. I also expect it to have good legs and potentially end up north of 30 million due to pc.
If rest of the world plays out similarly of it being ahead of FFXVI but behind Jedi Survivor... it probably puts its first week total at around 3.5-4m, which makes sense given it had 6m players on day one including early access and gamepass.
That will definitely be interesting to see because mainline Bethesda games have insane longevity. I mean, on Starfield's launch day on Steam, there will still around 50K players playing Skyrim and Fallout 4 combined lol. Starfield on PC is already getting insane mods, but it will skyrocket even more when Bethesda releases their official mod tools and mod support gets added to console.
Not to mention that Shattered Space is explicitly stated as the "first" story expansion. And with Bethesda stating they'll be supporting Starfield for years, there's going to at least be 2-3 more expansions after Shattered Space.
You might be being a little bit optimistic here. The source article states "The game just about comes ahead of Forza Horizon 5 as the biggest Xbox launch this generation across Europe." FH5 did not even make the top 20 at the end of the year after the big holiday period.
Also the floor is definitely not 4m, with completely equal sales distribution it would be 2.5m+(Edit: I was using FFXVI but actually Resident Evil 4 is 3m, so that’s an error). Taking variance into account it could be anywhere from 1.5-4m so 1.5m is the floor.