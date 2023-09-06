Starfield Topped 1 Million Concurrent Players on Launch Day - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced Starfield surpassed one million concurrent players on the Xbox Series X|S and PC on its official launch day.

"Starfield exceeded 1 million concurrent players across all platforms today," said Spencer. "Thanks to all the players who helped us reach this great milestone and congrats to the Bethesda Studios."

The RPG did reach 234,502 concurrent players on Steam in its first two hours of Early Access on September 1. The game also peaked at 269,177 concurrent players on its launch day on Steam, according to SteamDB.

Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.

