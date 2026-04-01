Marathon Update 1.0.5.2 Out Now - Fixes Move Exploit and Other Issues - News

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by, posted 4 days ago

Bungie has announced update 1.0.5.2 is now available for Marathon.

The update has fixed an issue that allowed slide cancel animations to keep momentum when either pulling out equipment or Thief's Grapple Device ability, fixes multiple issues related to contracts, zones, and more.

Read the path notes below:

Combat

Runner Shells

Fixed an issue allowing slide cancel animations to keep momentum when either pulling out equipment or Thief's Grapple Device ability.

Developer Note: One of our core philosophies for Marathon is that rapid repositioning and aggression must always have a meaningful cost. That cost can be an ability charge, heat buildup, or increased risk but it must exist and be understandable to an observer. Unbounded movement, while expressive and clip-worthy, is ultimately unhealthy for the pace of play we want to maintain for Marathon. To set expectations early, we will be looking at any future movement exploits through the same lens.

Contracts

Fixed an issue where players could end up locked in a room during the Introducing: NuCaloric

Fixed an issue where disabled contracts could not be rerolled for free.

Fixed an issue making the objective points visible for all Runners on the map when one Runner is on RUN/HIDE [Part 1/6].

Zones

Dire Marsh

Fixed an issue where the Anomalous waypoint activity was appearing below the map even when the event was inactive.

Outpost

Adjusted the combat area for the Tox Warden: Tuned the layout to reduce the number of hiding spots. Tox plants now react correctly to player presence.

Fixed an issue where the final exfil would spawn in the same spot every time.

Pinwheel

Destroyed Wing entrance has been re-opened.

Improved overall loot rewards. This includes the quality of loose loot and small containers.

Updated encounters to match reward quality.

Changed the security credentials needed to access the locked room in the Hub.

Added bulletproof glass to the Hub room.

Cryo Archive

Fixed geometry in Vault 6 that allowed Runners to fall to their death.

Armory

Fixed a crash that could occur when opening the Armory.

Fixed a bug that was causing low framerate on Armory tabs with many items. Developer Note: Traxus operates beyond scale.



Codex

Fixed an issue in the Ranked Challenges section causing Diamond to show before Platinum.

Fixed an issue with the Requiem for a Cyborg challenge so that it progresses for all players in a crew after a successful Compiler kill.

UI & UX

Keybinds

The ESC key will now exit the keybinding menu instead of exiting settings.

Added an option to clear keybinds in the settings menu. NOTE: Non-English languages will show this setting as blank. This will be fixed in a future patch.



Text Chat

Fixed an issue causing loss of control for a few seconds after using an IME keyboard in text chat while in a run.

Localization

Fixed an issue causing certain Codex entries to appear blank when viewing in Chinese.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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