Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Game to Launch in 2024 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Outright Games has announced a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game that is set in the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie. The game will launch in 2024 for consoles and PC.

"Nickelodeon is one of our longest standing licensing collaborators and we’re overjoyed to have the opportunity to bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life in a brand new and original video game," said Outright Games chief operating officer Stephanie Malham. "This is one of the most enduring and beloved franchises in the world and we’re beyond excited to use our expertise to expand the Turtles’ global reach even further through the world of video games."

Paramount senior vice president of games and emerging media Doug Rosen added, "It’s exciting to launch our first console game set in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem universe, especially as the franchise only continues to grow. The vibrancy of this new film’s animation lends itself perfectly to video games, and we can’t wait for everyone to play it."

Taking place months after the events of the movie, the game will feature unique visuals inspired by the film’s bold, painterly art style. Combining energetic ninja teamwork gameplay with a humorous narrative, players will take control of the Turtles as they interact with a host of memorable characters from the franchise and fight to save this stylized take on New York City from a new mutant threat.

Considered one of the most popular kids’ franchises, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a classic, global property created in 1984 by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. It first debuted as a successful comic book series and then became a hit animated TV show, a live-action television series and later spawned numerous blockbuster theatrical releases. The property is a global consumer products powerhouse, winning in every category that has hit shelves to date—with toys, apparel, video games, DVDs, and more—and generating billions of dollars at retail.

