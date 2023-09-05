Xbox Game Pass Adds Starfield, Lies of P, and Solar Ash - News

Microsoft has announced three more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Starfield, Lies of P, and Solar Ash.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Gris (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Gris makes a return to the Game Pass library today! Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality.

Coming Soon

Starfield (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 6

Available on day one with Game Pass: Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery. To help get you started on your epic journey, the Xbox Wire team created Starfield Starters – a four-part guide covering the basics. Check out the first part here.

Solar Ash (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 14

From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter comes the high-speed and gravity-bending world of Solar Ash. Set amidst a surreal dreamscape filled with long-abandoned ruins of great civilizations past, you play as Rei, a Voidrunner determined to stop at nothing to save her planet from falling prey to the Ultravoid’s path of eternal hunger.

Lies of P (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 19

Available on day one with Game Pass: Lies of P is a thrilling soulslike that takes the story of Pinocchio, turns it on its head, and sets it against the darkly elegant backdrop of the Belle Epoque era. You must adapt yourself and your weapons to face untold horrors, untangle the unfathomable secrets of the city’s elites and choose whether to confront predicaments with the truth or weave lies to overcome them on the journey to find yourself.

In Case You Missed It

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition (Cloud and Console) – Available now

For years you’ve battled armies and made history your story. Now it’s time to make history once more with a new breakthrough in strategy gaming – introducing Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, now available on Xbox consoles. Includes native inputs for Xbox controller, console-specific user interface, and a new tutorial designed for first time players to help achieve easy setup and success.

Call of the Wild: The Angler – Available now

Be free to fish where you choose in this unique and approachable open world fishing game. Explore the great outdoors on your own or with friends, engage in a variety of fishing activities, experiment with different baits and lures, and find the catch of a lifetime!

Humankind (Cloud and Console) – Available now

Humankind is a historical strategy game in which you’ll be combining cultures to create a civilization that’s as unique as you are. Re-craft the narrative of human history as you lead your people from the Ancient to the Modern age. How far will you push Humankind?

DLC / Game Updates

No Man’s Sky: Echoes Update – Available now

Meet a secret society of robotic aliens in update 4.4, Echoes! Furthering the narrative introduced in Interceptor, explore the mysteries of the Autophage, perform their rituals, learn their language, and assemble your own ceremonial staff. In deep space, confront huge outlaw dreadnoughts, sweep through their trenches and destroy vulnerable components in new tactical space combat – and much more. Learn more on Xbox Wire.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island – The Quest for Guybrush – Available now

The next chapter of Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island has arrived! A plan has been devised to rescue Guybrush from his prison, but to succeed you’ll need to conquer three Legendary Trials! Play the new Tall Tale now with Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Minecraft Realms Plus Subscription – September 5

Game Pass Ultimate members can get access to a 3-month subscription to Minecraft Realms Plus! Share your world, build with friends, and play across all of your devices with your own personal server. This Perk requires a payment instrument to redeem. Terms apply.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

September Game Pass Quests launch today. Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Console members can earn points by playing their favorite games.

Human Fall Flat (250 points – Ultimate only) – Climb 30 meters

Flat (250 points – Ultimate only) – Climb 30 meters Among Us (5 points) – Play

(5 points) – Play Earn an Achievement (50 Points – Daily) – Earn an achievement in any Game Pass game

Leaving September 15

The following games are leaving the library soon, so make sure to dive back in before they go! Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library.

Amazing Cultivation Simulator (PC)

(PC) Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Fuga: Melodies of Steel (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Metal Hellsinger (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Tainted Grail: Conquest (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Train Sim World 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Thanks again for tuning in for the latest Game Pass updates. We’ll be back before long with more updates, more perks, and (most importantly) more games. Keep an eye for the latest on when games are playable on @XboxGamePass and @XboxGamePassPC or Instagram. Cheers!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

