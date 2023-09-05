PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for September 2023 Now Available - News

/ 443 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2023. The games will be available until Monday, October 2.

The three PlayStation Plus monthly games are Saints Row for the PS5 and PS4, Black Desert – Traveler Edition for the PS4, and Generation Zero for the PS4.

Read details on the games below:

Saints Row | PS4, PS5

Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created. The unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive and wingsuit your way to the top. Take over the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions and tighten your grip on the streets. Play online with a friend at any time, via fully untethered drop-in / drop out co-op, skipping the need to take either of you out of the outlandish action.

Black Desert – Traveler Edition | PS4

Find your calling in this open-world fantasy MMORPG which boasts fast-paced PvE combat, large-scale PvP siege wars, multiple character classes and combat types to specialize in. You can also choose to dedicate yourself to a variety of pursuits, such as trade, fishing, horse training, alchemy, cooking, and gathering. The Traveler Edition is a bundle of the base game and multiple add-ons.

Generation Zero

This first-person open world adventure is set in a familiar but hostile open world of 1980s Sweden. Battle and survive deadly machine enemies alone or with three friends in seamless online co-op as you discover the truth behind what’s happened to the region. You must choose your battles wisely as you engage in adrenaline-pumping guerilla combat against these mechanical forces. Scavenge parts from your fallen enemies and use them to craft equipment, weapons and ammunition. Build and fortify your own bases across the island and start taking back your home.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles