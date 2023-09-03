The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Tops the Swiss Charts, Armored Core VI Debuts - Sales

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 34th week of 2023.

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is the one new title in the top 10 this week as it debuted in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained second place and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is up four spots to fourth place. Minecraft is down two spots to fifth place and Nintendo Switch Sports remained in sixth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 34, 2023: The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Pikmin 4 FIFA 23

