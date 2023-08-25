Sony Discounts the PS5 Once Again by £75 in the UK and €100 in Europe - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has once again discounted the price of the PlayStation 5 in Europe.

Sony has discounted the PS5 in the UK by £75 and by €100 in several European Union countries including Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

PlayStation Direct in the UK has reduced the price of the PS5 from £479.99 to £404.99 until September 7. Currys has an offer for the PS5 for £399, which includes a copy of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Game is selling multiple PS5 bundles for £399.99 and each includes a free game like Forspoken or Saints Row.

The PS5 in the UK is also available for £399 at Amazon, and for £399.99 at retailers including Argos and Smyths.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

