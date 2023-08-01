Microsoft Now Selling Replacements Parts for Xbox Controllers in North America - News

Microsoft is now selling replacement parts for its Xbox controllers in North America on the Microsoft Store.

Replacement parts are available for the standard Xbox Wireless Controller and the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.

The parts that can be replaced include the input PCBA, PCBA and motor assembly, the top case, and the buttons.

Xbox Users in North America - check out a new program we are supporting. We would love your feedback https://t.co/anLnThXL6l — Brad Rossetti (@WorkWombatman) July 31, 2023

