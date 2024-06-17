Lords of the Fallen Sequel to Release in 2026 - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

CI Games has announced a sequel to 2023's Lords of the Fallen is currently in development and is scheduled to launch in 2026 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Epic Games will have the publishing and distribution rights to the PC version of the game for the "entire product life cycle," while CI Games will continue to have the rights to the console versions.

The sequel to 2023's Lords of the Fallen is technically the third entry in the franchise, as the first game in the series was also titled Lords of the Fallen.

2023's Lords of the Fallen sold over one million units in its first 10 days of release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

