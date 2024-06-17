By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, June 18

Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, June 18 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 629 Views

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, June 18 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube and Nintendo.com.

The Nintendo Direct will feature around 40 minutes of information on games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the second half of 2024. There will be no information on the Nintendo Switch successor.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

9 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
firebush03 (2 hours ago)

So you’re telling me this is going to be entirely about the Switch successor?

  • +4
Jules98 firebush03 (2 hours ago)

Yes, and they'll announce that they've bought Microsoft!

  • +4
Dulfite Jules98 (1 hour ago)

Yet somehow RARE won't be part of it, because we can't have nice things.

  • +1
Kneetos (2 hours ago)

Xenoblade chronicles X port please

  • +3
billyboy Kneetos (1 hour ago)

God please yes. I love this game and still have my wii u setup just for this

  • +1
G2ThaUNiT (1 hour ago)

I imagine a lot of ports/remasters will be announced. The long-awaited Zelda TP/WW port PLEASE!!! Who knows, Nintendo tends to have an ace or two up their sleeve. Maybe we'll get Metroid Prime 4 shown off or even, fingers crossed, a new Donkey Kong!

  • +1
RedKingXIII (29 minutes ago)

Xenoblade X, WWHD and TPHD ports please

  • 0
Qwark RedKingXIII (16 minutes ago)

Leave some for the Switch successor

  • 0
rapsuperstar31 (31 minutes ago)

Probably mostly ports, maybe a few more Rareware games for the Nintendo online Dragon Quest 3 would be great to see.

  • 0