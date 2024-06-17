Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, June 18 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 629 Views
Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, June 18 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube and Nintendo.com.
The Nintendo Direct will feature around 40 minutes of information on games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the second half of 2024. There will be no information on the Nintendo Switch successor.
Join us for a #NintendoDirect livestream focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the second half of 2024! There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 17, 2024
📅 June 18
🕓 7:00 AM PT
⏳ Roughly 40 minutes
Watch it here: https://t.co/rYjTHHpayb pic.twitter.com/uAs6JYu31A
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
So you’re telling me this is going to be entirely about the Switch successor?
Yes, and they'll announce that they've bought Microsoft!
Xenoblade chronicles X port please
I imagine a lot of ports/remasters will be announced. The long-awaited Zelda TP/WW port PLEASE!!! Who knows, Nintendo tends to have an ace or two up their sleeve. Maybe we'll get Metroid Prime 4 shown off or even, fingers crossed, a new Donkey Kong!
Xenoblade X, WWHD and TPHD ports please
Probably mostly ports, maybe a few more Rareware games for the Nintendo online Dragon Quest 3 would be great to see.