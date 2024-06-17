Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, June 18 - News

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, June 18 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube and Nintendo.com.

The Nintendo Direct will feature around 40 minutes of information on games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the second half of 2024. There will be no information on the Nintendo Switch successor.

Join us for a #NintendoDirect livestream focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the second half of 2024! There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation.



📅 June 18

🕓 7:00 AM PT

⏳ Roughly 40 minutes



Watch it here: https://t.co/rYjTHHpayb pic.twitter.com/uAs6JYu31A — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 17, 2024

