Pirate-Themed Action Game Captain Blood Releases This Fall for All Major Platforms

Publisher SNEG and developers Seawolf Studio and General Arcade announced the pirate-themed action game set on the Spanish Main in the 17th century, Captain Blood, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this Fall.

There will be BLOOD!

Captain Blood is a pirate-themed action game set on the Spanish Main in the 17th century, where you step into the boots of a fearsome pirate on a quest for gold and glory. Expect wild adventures with cannon firing, pistol shooting, swashbuckling sword fights, and plenty of pirate shenanigans. This action-packed hack-and-slash features fierce hand-to-hand combat, hordes of enemies, and a classic fighting system with flashy combos and epic finishers.

Prepare for intense deck battles where you can fire the ship’s cannons and fend off blood-thirsty boarding crews. Collect gold to upgrade your fighting skills, buy new weapons, and become the most feared buccaneer on the high seas. Fight for wealth and glory!

Key Features:

Epic Pirate Shenanigans: As Captain Blood, live the life of the bravest and most fearsome pirate on the Spanish Main (or at least fake it convincingly).

As Captain Blood, live the life of the bravest and most fearsome pirate on the Spanish Main (or at least fake it convincingly). Intense Action: Dive into fiery hand-to-hand combat and show enemy pirates and landlubbers alike who’s the boss with various slick combat techniques.

Dive into fiery hand-to-hand combat and show enemy pirates and landlubbers alike who’s the boss with various slick combat techniques. Ship Deck Brawls: Fight off enemy pirates trying to board your ship with unique moves, combos, and executions while blasting enemy ships to pieces with your cannons!

Fight off enemy pirates trying to board your ship with unique moves, combos, and executions while blasting enemy ships to pieces with your cannons! Arsenal of Awesomeness: Arm yourself with cutlasses, pistols, muskets, throwing knives, and hand bombs. Don’t forget those sneaky pirate tricks!

Arm yourself with cutlasses, pistols, muskets, throwing knives, and hand bombs. Don’t forget those sneaky pirate tricks! Graphic Novel Vibes: Enjoy a unique art style that feels like you’re flipping through a pirate comic book.

The game underwent several iterations throughout the 2000s and was last showcased in 2010 before vanishing for years. Now, we are excited to bring it back, combining its original glory with a series of modern improvements for today’s gamers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

