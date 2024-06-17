Todd Howard Won't 'Rush' Next Fallout Game and Wants 'to Get It Right' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 345 Views
Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard in an interview with YouTubers MarMattyPalys
"For other Fallout games in the future, obviously I can't talk about those right now," said Howard. "But I would say sort of rushing through them, or we need to get stuff out that is different than the work we're doing in [Fallout 76], you know.
"We don't feel like we need to rush any of that. Right now, the Fallout TV show fills a certain niche in terms of the franchise and story-telling. I totally get the desire for a new kind of mainline single-player game, but those things take time. I don't think it's bad for people to miss things, as well.
"We just want to get it right and make sure that everything we’re doing in a franchise, whether it's Elder Scrolls or Fallout or now Starfield, that those become meaningful moments for everybody who loves these franchises as much as we do."
Fallout 76, the online multiplayer action RPG, last month surpassed 20 million players. The game released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2018.
The Fallout franchise has seen a boost in popularity and sales since the release of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime. The franchise recently had nearly five million players in a single day, including over one million players on Fallout 76.
Just get Obsidian to make a Fallout game after Avowed releases later this year. That will take alot of the pressure off of Bethesda and give them more time to nail TES 6 and Fallout 5.
Aren't they focusing on The Outer Worlds 2 concurrently? I mean, I guess Fallout could be started by the Avowed team, but it would be weird to have two teams working on very similar games at the same time.
They are, but it would take pretty much the full Obsidian studio to make a proper modern AAA Fallout game anyway, Avowed and Outer Worlds are more AA than AAA, and have about half the hours of content that a AAA Fallout game has, so they could each be made by about half the studio, but the full studio pretty much would be needed for a proper full sized Fallout game.
The Avowed team could get started on Fallout and then once Outer World 2 releases in probably late 2025 or 2026, the Outer Worlds 2 team could move over to Fallout as well. We'd probably be looking at something like:
2024- Avowed
2025/2026- Outer Worlds 2
2029-2030-Fallout
It's still a pretty long wait for a new Fallout game, but less of a wait than Bethesda's Fallout 5 will surely be. Development on Fallout 5 presumably won't begin until after TES 6 releases in probably 2028 or 2029, so we're probably looking at something more like 2033-2034 for Fallout 5 from Bethesda. So Obsidian should be able to get a Fallout game out 4-5 years faster than Bethesda can.
Hiring some people who will test the game and fix glitches before release, and even after, would be nice (and about time) ...