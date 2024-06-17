Todd Howard Won't 'Rush' Next Fallout Game and Wants 'to Get It Right' - News

Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard in an interview with YouTubers MarMattyPalys

"For other Fallout games in the future, obviously I can't talk about those right now," said Howard. "But I would say sort of rushing through them, or we need to get stuff out that is different than the work we're doing in [Fallout 76], you know.

"We don't feel like we need to rush any of that. Right now, the Fallout TV show fills a certain niche in terms of the franchise and story-telling. I totally get the desire for a new kind of mainline single-player game, but those things take time. I don't think it's bad for people to miss things, as well.

"We just want to get it right and make sure that everything we’re doing in a franchise, whether it's Elder Scrolls or Fallout or now Starfield, that those become meaningful moments for everybody who loves these franchises as much as we do."

Fallout 76, the online multiplayer action RPG, last month surpassed 20 million players. The game released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2018.

The Fallout franchise has seen a boost in popularity and sales since the release of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime. The franchise recently had nearly five million players in a single day, including over one million players on Fallout 76.

