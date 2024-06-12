Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku Releases This Fall for Switch in the West - News

/ 151 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Aksys Games and developer Imagineer announced Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku will launch for the Nintendo Switch in the West this Fall.

The game first released for the Switch in Japan on March 7.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Partner up with Hatsune Miku, and duck, jab, and punch your way to fitness in the classic Fitness Boxing Mode, or in the brand new Miku Exercise mode featuring original songs from your favorite Piapro Characters! Get moving and have fun working out at home with Hatsune Miku!

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku contains 24 classic songs, such as Melt and The Vampire with new special songs also added to the mix, like the game’s main theme, Let’s Mikusercise!! by cosMo@Bousou-P. Additionally, there are over 30 background music songs from the Fitness Boxing series, making the total number of songs in this entry the largest in the series to date!

Fitness Boxing supports the players in their daily exercise by offering a wide range of warm up options, difficulty settings, and ability to practice individual moves. Regular instructors Lin and Evan from the series also join the fun. All the exercise support features of Fitness Boxing, such as daily stamps that record your exercise history and the goal management system, remain the same, now with Hatsune Miku guiding you along your fitness journey!

Features:

Train alongside your favorite Piapro characters. Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, and Megurine Luka all join in to help you get fit.

Experience 24 classic Piapro songs and new special songs to work out to.

24 classic Piapro songs and new special songs to work out to. Instructors Lin and Evan from the Fitness Boxing series will support you on your journey.

Jump into the classic Fitness Boxing mode, or try the all new Miku Exercise mode, and work out to original songs from your favorite Piapro Characters.

Enjoy original sporty outfits drawn by Iwato especially for this title for your Piapro training partners.

Pass a Joy-Con controller to an exercise buddy and get fit together with both the classic Fitness Boxing mode and Miku Exercise.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles