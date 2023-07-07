NBA 2K24 Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts have announced NBA 2K24 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on September 8.

Kobe Bryant will be the cover athlete on the he NBA 2k24 Kobe Bryant and Black Mamba editions. Bryant is an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, all-time leading scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

"As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball," said Visual Concepts president Greg Thomas. "While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like cross-play."

View the cross-play trailer below:

Read details on the different editions of the game below:

25th Anniversary Edition

Price: $149.99

$149.99 Availability: Limited availability through September 10

Limited availability through September 10 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Content: Dual-gen access – Provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family. 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass courtesy of Take Two Summer League Pre-Order Bonus (available from July 7 to 17) 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content, including: 50K MyTEAM Points Ruby Cover Star Kobe Bryant “Rookie Card” All-new 2K24 Option Pack Box One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era) One Diamond Shoe One Ruby Coach Two-hour Double XP Coin MyCAREER content, including: 15x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts 15x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts Two-hour Double XP Coin 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts Backpack Electric Skateboard Arm Sleeves Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule featuring: Black Arm Sleeve Purple Oversized T-Shirt Yellow T-shirt Kobe Player Panel



Black Mamba Edition

Price: $99.99

$99.99 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC Content: Dual-gen access – Provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family. 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content, including: 15K MyTEAM Points All-new 2K24 Option Pack Box One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era) One Diamond Shoe One Ruby Coach Two-hour Double XP Coin MyCAREER content, including: 10x six types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x three types of Gatorade Boosts Two-hour Double XP Coin 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts Backpack Electric Skateboard Arm Sleeves



Kobe Bryant Edition

Price: $69.99 (PS5, Xbox Series) / $59.99 (everything else)

$69.99 (PS5, Xbox Series) / $59.99 (everything else) Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

WNBA Edition

Players in the United States and Canada can also purchase a limited version of the WNBA Edition as a GameStop exclusive, featuring WNBA All-Star, NCAA all-time triple-doubles leader and New York Liberty guard, Sabrina Ionescu, as this year’s cover star.

