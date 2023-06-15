Forza Dev Turn 10 and Hutch Partner on New Mobile Game Celebrating Car Customization - News

Forza Motorsport Developer Turn 10 Studios and mobile racing game developer Hutch have collaborated on a new mobile game that celebrates car customization and automotive culture.

Hutch is leading development on the mobile game, while Turn 10 will be providing creative input and guidance. The game will take advantage of Forza Motorsport's Forza's world-leading gameplay and visual style, as well as Hutch's experience in mobile gaming.

"Our philosophy for game development is mobile first, with gameplay experiences that work for players on this platform," said Hutch CEO Shaun Rutland.

"We’re committed to creating strategic games that enable our community of players to celebrate their passion for cars. It’s that same passion for cars, as well as creating platform leading titles about cars, that brought us together with Turn 10."

more details on this mobile game will be shared soon.

The next Forza Motorsport is set to launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 10. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Deluxe Edition for $89.99, and the Premium Edition for $89.99.

