Halo Infinite Support Studio Sperasoft Working on Unannounced AAA Action RPG

Support studio Sperasoft, who has worked on multiple AAA games including Halo Infinite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the remake of Dead Space, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Fallout 76, is working on an unannounced project.

Sperasoft technical designer Andrew K. on his LinkedIn profile reveals the studio is working on an unannounced AAA third-person Action RPG that is using Unreal Engine. This was spotted by Twitter user @bogorad222.

It isn't mentioned what the role Sperasoft has on the game. However, given their track record it is most likely as a support studio.

Sperasoft is based in Burbank, California and has over 600 employees, according to LinkedIn. The team has worked with Ubisoft, Microsoft, Warner Bros., 343 Industries, Riot Games, Electronic Arts, Sony, BioWare, Blizzard Entertainment, and more.

Sperasoft(Fallout 76 co-developer) is working on an Unannounced AAA third-person Action-RPG in Unreal Engine 5 pic.twitter.com/3tyW7xFpcU — Timur222 (@bogorad222) May 6, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

