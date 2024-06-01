Silent Hill: The Short Message Tops 2.5 Million Downloads - News

/ 322 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Konami during the Silent Hill Transmission announced Silent Hill: The Short Message has topped 2.5 million downloads since it released for free on the PlayStation 5 on January 31.

This figure is up from two million downloads on February 12, 2024 and one million downloads on February 5, 2024.

Also announced during the Silent Hill Transmission is the remake of Silent Hill 2 will launch on October 8 for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Following messages from her friend Maya, Anita finds herself at a crumbling apartment block, infamous for rumors of suicides. Drawn inside, Anita soon finds her sense of reality shattered as she encounters bizarre, otherworldly spaces, haunted by a twisted monster. Maya's message was clear — "can't leave til you find it" — but what is it that Anita is really looking for?

An all-new, modern Silent Hill experience, powered by the latest in game technology, now available free to play exclusively on PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles