Diablo IV Goes Gold - News

/ 192 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Blizzard Entertainment announced Diablo IV has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

"Going gold is a landmark milestone for the incredible Diablo IV team, who have all worked so hard crafting the next-generation installment of this iconic franchise. This is a concrete, meaningful step toward our June 6 launch," said Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson.

"Whether players are veterans of the franchise or jumping in for the first time, we can’t wait for everyone to experience the full game: taking part in the incredible storytelling, experimenting with character classes and builds, and exploring what the endgame and the dark world of Sanctuary has to offer."

Diablo IV will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on June 6, 2023.

#DiabloIV has Gone Gold. Can you feel her presence now?



See you in Sanctuary. 6.6.23 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OGX8oACUCr — Diablo (@Diablo) April 17, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles