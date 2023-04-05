Report: Former Stadia Boss Phil Harrison Has Left Google - News

posted 1 hour ago

Phil Harrison, the former head of the now dead cloud gaming service Google Stadia, has left the company, according to a report from Business Insider who spoke with two Google employees with knowledge of the matter.

The sources said Harrison left Google in January, which is about the same time Google officially killed off Stadia.

Before working at Google, Harrison worked at Sony from 1992 to 2008 working his way up to President of Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios. He also worked at Infogrames / Atari from August 2008 to May 2010, and Microsoft from March 2012 to April 2015.

Google announced in September 2022 it would be shutting down Stadia and would be refunding all Stadia purchases including hardware purchased through the Google Store, as well as all software, and add-on content purchased through the Stadia store.

