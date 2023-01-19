Google Stadia Has Officially Shut Down - News

Google in September 2022 announced it would be shutting down its cloud gaming service, Stadia, on January 18, 2023. The day has now passed and the service last night was shut down at 11:59 pm PT / 2:59 am ET / 7:59 am GMT.

"To our players and partners, our team, community and fans: thank you, for everything," reads a tweet from the official Google Stadia Twitter account.

"As of 11:59pm PT today, we're signing off from the cloud. Y'all be good to each other, and stay safe out there."

Google has been refunding all Stadia purchases including hardware purchased through the Google Store, as well as all software, and add-on content purchased through the Stadia store. The majority of the refunds should be completed.

Google plans to use the technology that powered Stadia in other areas of Google like YouTube, Google Play, and its Augmented Reality (AR) efforts. It will also be made available to industry partners.

