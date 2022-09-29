By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Google Shutting Down Stadia, to Refund All Stadia Purchases

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,435 Views

Google announced it is shutting down its cloud gaming service, Stadia, on January 18, 2023.

Google will be refunding all Stadia purchases including hardware purchased through the Google Store, as well as all software, and add-on content purchased through the Stadia store. The majority of refunds are expected to be completed by mid-January 2023.

"For many years, Google has invested across multiple aspects of the gaming industry." said Stadia Vice President and General Manager Phil Harrison. "We help developers build and distribute gaming apps on Google Play and Google Play Games. Gaming creators are reaching audiences around the world on YouTube through videos, live streaming and Shorts. And our cloud streaming technology delivers immersive gameplay at massive scale.

"A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. And while Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."

Google plans to use the technology that powered Stadia in other areas of Google like YouTube, Google Play, and its Augmented Reality (AR) efforts. It will also be made available to industry partners.

16 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Darwinianevolution (3 hours ago)

This was obvious from the moment Google announced the platform. Nice to see they are refunding the purchases, though.

  • +12
aTokenYeti Darwinianevolution (2 hours ago)

Stadia was DOA as soon as they announced that full price game purchases would be required and that the user would have no way to download and own the games locally. The Microsoft, Sony, and Nividia business models are all better for the customer

  • +4
VAMatt (3 hours ago)

To the surprise of no one.

  • +10
No_Name_Needed VAMatt (3 hours ago)

I'm surprised Stadia lasted as long as it did. It felt like it was dead on arrival, but for some reason they kept it going.

  • +2
TallSilhouette (3 hours ago)

At least they're giving refunds.

  • +4
CaptainExplosion (1 hour ago)

Eh, nothing important was lost.

  • +3
Amnesia (1 hour ago)

Next fight to win : Google Map API insane price which has ruined and still ruins today many small business.

  • +2
Ashadelo (3 hours ago)

the controller looks like a cheap 3rd party $25 dollar amazon controller

  • +2
Imaginedvl Ashadelo (1 hour ago)

It is not :) I have one (and will get a refund for it looks like); and I would say that the quality of the controller is probably the same as the Play Station 5 one; it feels super premium.
(And to give you a comparison; I would say the standard Xbox Series controller does not feel as premium as the Play Station 5 controller at all; it feels way cheaper; the Stadia one is way above that; the textures, etc.).

  • +1
Teriol Imaginedvl (8 minutes ago)

I think you have never touch an Xbox Controller...

  • 0
SanAndreasX (19 minutes ago)

And nothing of value was lost.

  • +1
Leynos (3 hours ago)

Time to celebrate! This was so easy to predict when they announced it. Now time to dance on the grave!

  • +1
UnderwaterFunktown (3 hours ago)

So... If I go buy a game on Stadia now it will basically be free? Well, that's the first time it has actually seemed appealing. Really should have used that business model from the start.

  • +1
DonFerrari (53 minutes ago)

Who would imagine?
Better yet is pretend they have fostered gaming just by having a store and making billions on it without giving back to community in form of investing in gaming.

  • 0
Signalstar (56 minutes ago)

Did Google publish or develop any games for Stadia?

  • 0
DonFerrari Signalstar (51 minutes ago)

From what I know they developed some but never released them. They may have published some they paid for rights on outside studios.

  • 0