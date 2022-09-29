Google Shutting Down Stadia, to Refund All Stadia Purchases - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,435 Views
Google announced it is shutting down its cloud gaming service, Stadia, on January 18, 2023.
Google will be refunding all Stadia purchases including hardware purchased through the Google Store, as well as all software, and add-on content purchased through the Stadia store. The majority of refunds are expected to be completed by mid-January 2023.
"For many years, Google has invested across multiple aspects of the gaming industry." said Stadia Vice President and General Manager Phil Harrison. "We help developers build and distribute gaming apps on Google Play and Google Play Games. Gaming creators are reaching audiences around the world on YouTube through videos, live streaming and Shorts. And our cloud streaming technology delivers immersive gameplay at massive scale.
"A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. And while Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."
Google plans to use the technology that powered Stadia in other areas of Google like YouTube, Google Play, and its Augmented Reality (AR) efforts. It will also be made available to industry partners.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This was obvious from the moment Google announced the platform. Nice to see they are refunding the purchases, though.
Stadia was DOA as soon as they announced that full price game purchases would be required and that the user would have no way to download and own the games locally. The Microsoft, Sony, and Nividia business models are all better for the customer
To the surprise of no one.
I'm surprised Stadia lasted as long as it did. It felt like it was dead on arrival, but for some reason they kept it going.
Next fight to win : Google Map API insane price which has ruined and still ruins today many small business.
the controller looks like a cheap 3rd party $25 dollar amazon controller
It is not :) I have one (and will get a refund for it looks like); and I would say that the quality of the controller is probably the same as the Play Station 5 one; it feels super premium.
(And to give you a comparison; I would say the standard Xbox Series controller does not feel as premium as the Play Station 5 controller at all; it feels way cheaper; the Stadia one is way above that; the textures, etc.).
Time to celebrate! This was so easy to predict when they announced it. Now time to dance on the grave!
So... If I go buy a game on Stadia now it will basically be free? Well, that's the first time it has actually seemed appealing. Really should have used that business model from the start.
Who would imagine?
Better yet is pretend they have fostered gaming just by having a store and making billions on it without giving back to community in form of investing in gaming.
Did Google publish or develop any games for Stadia?
From what I know they developed some but never released them. They may have published some they paid for rights on outside studios.