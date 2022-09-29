Google Shutting Down Stadia, to Refund All Stadia Purchases - News

posted 3 hours ago

Google announced it is shutting down its cloud gaming service, Stadia, on January 18, 2023.

Google will be refunding all Stadia purchases including hardware purchased through the Google Store, as well as all software, and add-on content purchased through the Stadia store. The majority of refunds are expected to be completed by mid-January 2023.

"For many years, Google has invested across multiple aspects of the gaming industry." said Stadia Vice President and General Manager Phil Harrison. "We help developers build and distribute gaming apps on Google Play and Google Play Games. Gaming creators are reaching audiences around the world on YouTube through videos, live streaming and Shorts. And our cloud streaming technology delivers immersive gameplay at massive scale.

"A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. And while Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."

Google plans to use the technology that powered Stadia in other areas of Google like YouTube, Google Play, and its Augmented Reality (AR) efforts. It will also be made available to industry partners.

