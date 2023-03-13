VGChatz: Dead Space - Article

329 Views

posted 4 hours ago

It's that time again! In this month's episode of VGChatz, Lee and Paul play the recent acclaimed remake of Dead Space; they discuss what's changed from the original, how it's improved (and how it hasn't), and answer some user questions. Check out the video below, or watch on YouTube.

If you have questions or comments of your own (or would simply like more cat pictures), post them below and we'll discuss them on the next episode!

