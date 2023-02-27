Game News Roundup - PS5 #1 Worldwide, Phil Spencer Says 'Xbox Will Exist' Even If ABK Deal Fails - Article

by, posted 2 hours ago

In this installment of the "Game News Roundup" I discuss the latest gaming news and sales from the last handful of days with viewers during a livestream on Twitch.

This includes going over the worldwide VGChartz estimates for January 2023, Phil Spencer saying "Xbox will exist" even if the Activision Blizzard acquisition is blocked by regulators, Hogwarts Legacy sells over 12 million units in two weeks, Mortal Kombat 12 launches later this year, and more.

Here is the list of sales and news discussed during the video:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

