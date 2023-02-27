Game News Roundup - PS5 #1 Worldwide, Phil Spencer Says 'Xbox Will Exist' Even If ABK Deal Fails - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 286 Views
In this installment of the "Game News Roundup" I discuss the latest gaming news and sales from the last handful of days with viewers during a livestream on Twitch.
This includes going over the worldwide VGChartz estimates for January 2023, Phil Spencer saying "Xbox will exist" even if the Activision Blizzard acquisition is blocked by regulators, Hogwarts Legacy sells over 12 million units in two weeks, Mortal Kombat 12 launches later this year, and more.
Here is the list of sales and news discussed during the video:
- PS5 and Switch Sell Over 1M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for January 2023
- PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch 2023 Sales Comparison Charts Through January 2023
- PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Month 27
- Hogwarts Legacy Sales Top 12 Million Units in 2 Weeks, Earns $850 Million
- Sons of the Forest Sells Over 2 Million in First 24 Hours in Early Access
- Deathloop Tops 5 Million Players
- Phil Spencer: 'Xbox Will Exist' Even if Activision Blizzard Acquisition is Blocked
- Obsidian Directors: Fallout New Vegas Remaster Would be 'Awesome'
- Naughty Dog Artist: Devs No Longer Have an Excuse to Ignore Black Hairstyles in Games
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC Announced
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Baldur’s Gate 3 Launches August 31 for PS5 and PC
- Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox is in Development, Devs Working on Technical Issues
- Warner Bros. CEO: Mortal Kombat 12 Launches This Year
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
