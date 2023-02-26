Sons of the Forest Sells Over 2 Million in First 24 Hours in Early Access - Sales

Developer Endnight Games via Twitter announced Sons of the Forest sold over two million units in its first 24 hours available in Steam Early Access.

"Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into Sons Of The Forest," said Endnight Games via Twitter. "We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks."

Sons of the Forest released for PC via Steam Early Access on February 23.

Read details on the game below:

Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape. Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator.

A Survival Horror Simulator

Experience complete freedom to tackle the world how you want. You decide what you do, where to go and how best to survive. There are no NPC's barking orders at you or giving you missions you don't want to do. You give the orders, you choose what happens next.

Fight Demons

Enter a world where nowhere is safe and fight against a range of mutated creatures, some who are almost human like, and others who are like nothing you have ever seen before. Armed with pistols, axes, stun batons and more, protect yourself and those you care for.

Build and Craft

Feel every interaction; Break sticks to make fires. Use an axe to cut out windows and floors. Build a small cabin, or a sea-side compound, the choice is yours.

Changing Seasons

Pluck fresh salmon directly from streams in spring and summer. Collect and store meat for the cold winter months. You're not alone on this island, so as winter rolls in and food and resources become scarce you won't be the only one looking for a meal.

Co-op Gameplay

Survive alone, or with friends. Share items and work together to build defenses. Bring back-up to explore above and below ground.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

