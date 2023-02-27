The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Private Division and developer Obsidian Entertainment have announced The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, and GOG. It will launch on March 7.

View the official trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You’ve tried the rest, now come back to the best! The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition includes the base game and all add-on content as the definitive way to play the beloved RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. This remastered masterpiece is optimized to be the absolute best version of The Outer Worlds… even if you choose to play this critically acclaimed RPG as the absolute worst version of your character.

Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the colony. Explore the various planets and locations of Halcyon, including the mysterious Gorgon Asteroid and delightful distilleries of Eridanos. As you encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds.

In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

It’s The Outer Worlds You Love, But Even Better – 2019’s hit RPG has been remastered with better graphics, improved performance, additional animations, higher-res environments, and more.

– 2019’s hit RPG has been remastered with better graphics, improved performance, additional animations, higher-res environments, and more. Increased Level Cap – A higher level cap means even more ways to build your character from the seven branches of the skill tree.

– A higher level cap means even more ways to build your character from the seven branches of the skill tree. The Player-Driven Story RPG – In keeping with the Obsidian tradition, how you approach The Outer Worlds is up to you. Your choices affect not only the way the story develops, they also affect your character build, companion stories, and end game scenarios.

– In keeping with the Obsidian tradition, how you approach The Outer Worlds is up to you. Your choices affect not only the way the story develops, they also affect your character build, companion stories, and end game scenarios. Lead Your Companions – During your journey through the furthest colony, you will meet a host of characters who will want to join your crew. Armed with unique abilities, these companions all have their own missions, motivations, and ideals. It’s up to you to help them achieve their goals, or exploit them to your own ends.

– During your journey through the furthest colony, you will meet a host of characters who will want to join your crew. Armed with unique abilities, these companions all have their own missions, motivations, and ideals. It’s up to you to help them achieve their goals, or exploit them to your own ends. Explore the Corporate Colony – Halcyon is a colony at the edge of the galaxy owned and operated by a corporate board. They control everything… except for the alien monsters left behind when the terraforming of the colony’s two planets didn’t exactly go according to plan. Find your ship, build your crew, and explore the settlements, space stations, and other intriguing locations throughout Halcyon.

Players who already have The Outer Worlds and its associated downloadable content, “Murder on Eridanos” and “Peril on Gorgon,” for Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, GOG), can upgrade to The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition for the latest console generation within that same console family or, if applicable, from that same PC store at a reduced purchase price.

