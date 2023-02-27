Naughty Dog Artist: Devs No Longer Have an Excuse to Ignore Black Hairstyles in Games - News

/ 359 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Naughty Dog character artist Del Walker speaking in a video by Kinda Funny said with today's technology in modern games there is no longer any excuse to ignore black hairstyles.

The advantage now is you don’t have an excuse, because the tech can support what you need," said Walker via VideoGamesChronicle. "Now it’s just about having the knowledge and using the resources of Black people to ask ‘is this right?'"

He added, "It starts off with a class, a lesson first, which is usually the thing that takes the most amount of time. Just introducing people to the idea that there are different hair textures.

"With black hair specifically, you want to take [one of] two directions. You either want to simplify as much as possible or want to take the other route where we’re actually going into fine detail by placing loads of polygons, the problem you had with the Xbox 360 era is you didn’t have enough [power] to really fill out on black hair, and you didn’t want to go to simple.

“The advantage now is you don’t have an excuse, because the tech can support what you need. Now it’s just about having the knowledge and using the resources of Black people to ask "is this right?'"

Walker finished by saying that developers should approach those who know more than they do when it comes to getting accurate black hairstyles in games.

"Going to someone that knows a lot more than you," said Walker. "Going to someone who knows about not only being Black but knows Black hair and saying ‘can you just show us lots of things that you think are cool’ and work from there, rather than doing something half baked."

Before working as a character artist at Naughty Dog, he worked at Rocksteady designing Deadshot in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles