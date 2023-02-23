Deathloop Tops 5 Million Players - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Studios Lyon announced Deathloop has topped five million players.

"5 Million Players!" reads a tweet from the official Deathloop Twitter account. "Thank you for joining us on this adventure to Blackreef. We hope you enjoyed your stay."

Deathloop first released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September 2021, followed by the Xbox Series X|S, PC via the Microsoft, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2022.

