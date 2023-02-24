Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox is in Development, Devs Working on Technical Issues - News

Following yesterday's announcement by developer Larian Games revealing Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on August 31. There were questions from fans about an Xbox version.

The developer has released a statement on Reddit saying an Xbox version is in the works, however, they are having some technical issues. The studio wants to make sure every version lives up to their standards before announcing it.

"Xbox players, we’ve seen your questions about if/when you can expect Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox," reads the statement. "We’ve had an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 in the works for some time, but we have run into some technical issues – particularly with split-screen co-op.

"We are still working on an Xbox version of BG3, but we’re not yet confident enough to announce it. We don’t like announcing anything until we’re ready, because we don’t want to get peoples hopes up until we’re sure we can deliver.

"There’s no platform exclusivity preventing us from releasing BG3 on Xbox day and date, should that be a technical possibility. If and when we do announce further platforms, we want to make sure each version lives up to our standards & expectations. Thanks for understanding!"

