Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox is in Development, Devs Working on Technical Issues - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 988 Views
Following yesterday's announcement by developer Larian Games revealing Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on August 31. There were questions from fans about an Xbox version.
The developer has released a statement on Reddit saying an Xbox version is in the works, however, they are having some technical issues. The studio wants to make sure every version lives up to their standards before announcing it.
"Xbox players, we’ve seen your questions about if/when you can expect Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox," reads the statement. "We’ve had an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 in the works for some time, but we have run into some technical issues – particularly with split-screen co-op.
"We are still working on an Xbox version of BG3, but we’re not yet confident enough to announce it. We don’t like announcing anything until we’re ready, because we don’t want to get peoples hopes up until we’re sure we can deliver.
"There’s no platform exclusivity preventing us from releasing BG3 on Xbox day and date, should that be a technical possibility. If and when we do announce further platforms, we want to make sure each version lives up to our standards & expectations. Thanks for understanding!"
Issues aside, how is it? As a precursor to one of my favourite game series ever, Dragon Age, I'm really interested in it. Was never going to get it in early access as I wanted to play it finished.
Most likely Series S is causing a problem.
The game can run on a potato. I know because I played the game on a laptop from 2010 lol. Minimum specs for the PC build are well below the power of the Series S. The Series S isn't the problem. When Larian says there's a technical issue that they're needing to work on, I believe them. Technical issues don't equate to power issues.
There's still 6 months before it releases, so we'll see if they can get the issues sorted out beforehand.
Wow, this aged well. Potatoes you say? Hmm.
Series S power definitely gonna be a problem in this generation lol. Can’t deny that.
Yeah that's all I was saying. Hopefully like you said there's still 6 months left to optimize for Day 1 so they got lots of time to figure it out.
The sad part is devs did try to speak up about this issue and people were to busy being fanboys to even bother caring what the devs had to say. They'd rather call the people lazy instead of trying to understand their POV.
I played on my calculator, IT WORKED !!!
At first I just assumed this was a low-level assumption. But apparently there is a post saying they are having trouble with co-op split screen.
If PS can do it I'm curious what the problem Xbox is having.
Definitely is an issue pertaining to having 2 entirely different models with 2 entirely different development kits with differing hardware. As nice of an idea it was for Series S to be more affordable, it's just best to have a single SKU. Puts developers into having to do more work than necessary to make 2 different versions of their game for a single platform.
PC games are built with scaling in every possible way in mind. But with a console, a very specific version needs to be made and it's doubled because of Series S
The scaling is done at the engine level.
Developers build their games with a projected hardware in mind, then it's just a matter of turning down/disabling/enabling settings to scale downwards and upwards to meet the hardware.
Reducing texture details for example doesn't require any kind of special sauce or code rewrites, it's literally a feature exposed in every game engine, it's literally a setting exposed to the developers which will reduce the demand on fillrate, ram and bandwidth.
It takes seconds.
Same with resolution, ambient occlusion, particle effects, texture filtering, anti-aliasing, even many lighting passes can be reduced or increased from the Series X/Playstatioon 5 releases.
It always baffles me how console gamers seem to think that the PC release is a far different build than the consoles, we all run the same hardware and software these days.