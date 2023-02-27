Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC Announced - News

posted 2 days ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have announced The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The DLC will launch in two parts with Part 1: The Teal Mask launching this Fall and Part 2: The Indigo Disk launching this Winter.

"We are so grateful that millions of Trainers around the world have chosen to explore the expansive Paldea region," said The Pokemon Company president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara.

"In 'The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero,' fans will take a trip to the land of Kitakami, where they will meet new Pokemon and interesting characters. I sincerely hope that Trainers who embark on this new journey find the sae excitement and joy they experienced when they encountered their first Pokemon."

Players can use their current save data from Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet to continue their adventure in “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.” In this new downloadable content, players will be leaving the Paldea region, the setting of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. In “Part 1: The Teal Mask,” a school trip will take players to the land of Kitakami, where they will be joining an outdoors study program held jointly between their academy and another school. In “Part 2: The Indigo Disk,” players will be traveling to Blueberry Academy, a sister school of their own academy, as exchange students. While this tale is split into two parts, they link together to tell a connected story.​

In “Part 1: The Teal Mask,” players will be chosen to take part in a school trip that is held each year in collaboration with another school. They’ll be taken to the land of Kitakami, where a great mountain towers over the land and the people live at its base. It is a place of tranquil natural expanses, featuring rice paddies and apple orchards. The trip seems to coincide with a festival regularly held in the village in Kitakami during this season, so the village is bustling with various street vendors and stalls. Players will meet new friends and Pokemon as they unravel the mysteries behind the folktales that have been passed down in this land.​

​In “Part 1: The Teal Mask” and “Part 2: The Indigo Disk,” players will be able to encounter over 230 familiar Pokemon that have been found living in other regions but had not appeared in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. This includes Pokemon that players will be able to bring to their games via Pokemon HOME or those received in trades. Players will also encounter new Legendary Pokemon—Ogerpon in “Part 1: The Teal Mask” and Terapagos in “Part 2: The Indigo Disk.” In “Part 1: The Teal Mask,” three Pokemon named Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti also appear. They are beloved by the people of the village as heroes that protected the land of Kitakami in the past, and stone statues were made in their likeness to express the people’s gratitude.

Players who purchase “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” by Tuesday, October 31, 2023, will be given a serial code for a special gift: a Hisuian Zoroark with three special features.​ This Hisuian Zoroark knows the move Happy Hour, which it cannot learn through normal gameplay, along with Tera Blast, Bitter Malice, and Nasty Plot.​ It has the Charismatic Mark, and it has Dark as its Tera Type. The serial code will be valid until Thursday, February 29, 2024.

