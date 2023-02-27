Phil Spencer: 'Xbox Will Exist' Even if Activision Blizzard Acquisition is Blocked - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with The Times was asked what would happen to Xbox if regulators would block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

"This is an important acquisition for us," said Spencer. "It's not some linchpin to the long term. Xbox will exist if this deal doesn’t go through."

He added, "Competition is us trying to get stronger. I don’t have great rationale for how better competition in consoles is somehow hurtful for consumers.

"Because to me, having us, Sony, and Nintendo doing well in the console market, all of us with strengths and uniqueness and content and capabilities, gives consumers more choice.

"I'd hate to see consoles go to where phones are where there are only two manufacturers. And, right now, we have three good competitors."

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal has been facing opposition from regulators in the US, UK, and European Union. The deal has confirmed to have been approved in Brazil, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

