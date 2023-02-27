Obsidian Directors: Fallout New Vegas Remaster Would be 'Awesome' - News

/ 253 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Obsidian game directors Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky speaking with The Gamer were asked about a remaster of Fallout New Vegas, a 2010 action RPG from the studio, and the two said it would be "awesome."

"Not that it's up to me, but wouldn't a graphical remaster of Fallout New Vegas be awesome?" said Cain.

Boyarsky agreed by adding, "It would be awesome."

Fallout: New Vegas director Josh Sawyer last year said he is interested in returning to the franchise.

"Bethesda made Fallout 3 and then we have the opportunity to use New Vegas," said Sawyer at the time. "I brought back a lot of the ideas that we as a group of people had talked about at Black Isle Studios to make Fallout: New Vegas. And then a bunch of new ideas as well."

He added, "You know it was a crazy development, because it was only 18 months and we had never used that engine Before. I love Fallout, I love the setting, I could see myself working in it again. But you know, we'll see where the future takes me."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles