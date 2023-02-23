Baldur’s Gate 3 Launches August 31 for PS5 and PC

/ 133 Views

Developer Larian Studios announced Baldur’s Gate 3 will leave Early Access and officially launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and GOG on August 31.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game via PlayStation Blog below:

The land of Faerûn is under siege by a hostile and otherworldly force known as mind flayers. Their army expands with every brain they infect with parasitic tadpoles, a creature that now wriggles deep within your own mind. You are becoming one of them: a monster feared across many worlds. But as their corruption grows within you, so do mysterious new powers.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a next-generation cinematic RPG set in the Forgotten Realms. It’s a true Dungeons & Dragons experience in video game form, and the long-awaited third installment in the Baldur’s Gate series. Whether you’ve been waiting for this game for 20+ years or the previous sentence is a mystery to you, adventure awaits you in Baldur’s Gate 3’s tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power.

Create a character of your own or play as one of a dream-team of handcrafted Origin characters, each with their own unique traits, agenda, and outlook on the world. Their stories intersect with the entire narrative, and your choices will determine whether those stories end in redemption, salvation, domination, or many other outcomes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is our biggest cinematic storytelling epic yet, and it’s designed to be played solo or with friends. With split-screen co-op for up to two players on one PS5, or as up to four players online, you and your chosen allies can combine forces in combat or split up to follow your own quests and agendas. Concoct the perfect plan together…or introduce an element of chaos when your friends least expect it.

Our trailer gave you a first look at General Ketheric Thorm, one of three main antagonists you’ll encounter as you traverse the Forgotten Realms. Ketheric is a man with complex ambitions and motivations, so in searching for his voice, we knew we needed to work with a renowned character actor who could deliver the kind of nuanced performance we were looking for – so we decided to cast JK Simmons (Whiplash, Spider-Man). One take and we knew we’d made the right call. Here’s a peek behind the scenes:

We’ll introduce you to two more antagonists over the coming months – keep an eye out. (But definitely close your eyes if someone approaches with anything resembling a tadpole.)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to PS5 on August 31, 2023, but if you’re itching to gather your party and set out for adventure, you can pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition or Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition today to get a head start on your Forgotten Realms journey on August 28th.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition

Each Collector’s Edition contains:

A digital copy of Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

Custom sticker sheet

25cm Mind Flayer vs. Drow battle diorama

160-page hardcover art book

Cloth map of Faerûn

Set of D&D-inspired origin character sheets

Metal tadpole keyring

Magic: The Gathering booster pack

Custom-engraved metal d20, plus an in-game version!

Certificate of authenticity

By pre-ordering the Collector’s Edition you’ll also receive the contents of the Deluxe Edition, including 72-hours early access to Act I of Baldur’s Gate 3 at launch. All pre-orders will ship in time for launch.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

This fully digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 contains:

Playable Bard Song Pack

Exclusive in-game dice skin

An Adventurer’s Pouch containing supplies to help you get your journey started

Digital downloads of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Original Soundtrack, artbook and character sheets

72-hours early access to Act I of Baldur’s Gate 3 on August 31, 2023

As well as this pack of items inspired by Divinity: Original Sin II: