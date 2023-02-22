Nintendo Direct Set for March 9 to Premiere Final Trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 399 Views
Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct Super Mario Bros. Movie Presentation on March 9 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET. It will be available to watch on YouTube.
The Nintendo Direct will feature the final trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. There will be no video game information shown at the Direct.
Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 3/9 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. #SuperMarioMovie— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2023
📽️: https://t.co/SWL11FEoP7 pic.twitter.com/6ikAWYxCNy
Lol, how come Belgium gets to be first, that's pretty random :P
No game news, but it's a day before Mario day and I do expect some Mario game news on that day.
I'd love a new 2D Mario, with a fresh take. Use the movie graphics, voice acting, more of an adventure game with an interconnected world instead of a focus on platforming and separate levels.
That sounds like more of a 3D Mario game than a 2D Mario game. But yeah Nintendo better come out with a brand new 2D Mario series soon on Switch before next gen starts.
It would be kinda cool if they had a team working on a 3D Mario to parallel the movie and come out when the movie does that is kinda like a side game while they would still be working on a next-gen 3D Mario to launch with the next system. Of course I in no way expect that, just saying it'd be cool.
I think most likely we'll just get a 2D Mario game as the big holiday game this year.
A 3D game would work fantastic as well, considering they've already made an entire world now, but no reason a 2D Mario game (or maybe 2.5D is more in line with what I'm thinking) to have a proper interconnected world and a focus on adventuring. A Metroidvania Mario with a world the size of Hollow Knight.
I don't really expect Nintendo to release new hardware until 2025 at the earliest, so a new 2D or 3D Mario has a high chance in my book.
Oh no, here comes the movie version of the Blue Shell!!
Winged blue shell is best blue shell.
In mkwii Just seeing it scream towards you in the distance while in first place was annoying but the speed and trail it left made it look awesome