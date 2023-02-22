Nintendo Direct Set for March 9 to Premiere Final Trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct Super Mario Bros. Movie Presentation on March 9 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET. It will be available to watch on YouTube.

The Nintendo Direct will feature the final trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. There will be no video game information shown at the Direct.

Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 3/9 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. #SuperMarioMovie



📽️: https://t.co/SWL11FEoP7 pic.twitter.com/6ikAWYxCNy — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2023

