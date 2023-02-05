Report: Microsoft Expects the UK to Oppose Activision Blizzard Deal - News

posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft is reportedly expecting UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), to oppose its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to report from The New York Times.

"Microsoft’s legal team also expects the antitrust authority in Britain to oppose the transaction," reads the report.

European Union regulators have issued a formal antitrust warning to Microsoft over its Activision Blizzard acquisition, however, Microsoft is committed to "finding a path forward" and is "confident" it will be address the concerns from the European Union regulators.

Microsoft is hoping it will be able to also convince the UK regulators to accept its concessions and approve the acquisition.

Even if Microsoft is able to get the European Union and UK regulators to approve the deal, an approval is still needed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US. The FTC in December announced it was looking to sue to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard as it would give Microsoft the ability to suppress its competitors in gaming.

Chile's regulatory authority, the Fiscalia Nacional Economica, in December 2022 released its ruling on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition and has voted to approve the deal in Phase 1. The acquisition has also been confirmed to have been approved in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia unconditionally.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

