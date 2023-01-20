Nintendo Reportedly Planning to Increase Switch Production - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 806 Views
Nintendo is reportedly planning to increase the production of the Nintendo Switch to meet demand, according to Bloomberg.
Nintendo in November 2022 announced it had lowered its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, from 21.0 million units for the Nintendo Switch down to 19 million.
The report says that with continued strong consumer demand and shortages being less of an issue has encouraged Nintendo to increase production for its next fiscal year, which starts on April 1, 2023.
The Nintendo Switch has sold over an estimated 120 million units worldwide, according to the latest VGChartz estimates. The Switch was the best-selling console in the US, Europe, and Japan in 2022.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Another 20+ million year in 2023, I wonder how far the Switch will sell off 170 Million units assuming this is true and the Switch successor releases in mid - late 2025.
Zelda demand
Yep, however I don’t think a new Zelda themed Switch will bring many new buyers as Breath of the Wild is already on the Switch and considering its massive success I doubt it’s equal will bring many new fans.
I will probably be one of them, I had a Wii U to play the first one, no other game attracts me on the Switch. With the sequel I may not resit anymore and buy a Switch
That means Switch became best console ever
King Switch coming for 200 million , poor Sony and Microsoft
Believe it or not, this situation has happened before but much more extremely with the Game Boy. The Game Boy Color racked up Game Boy sales so much it peaked in its 10th year.
Bloomberg missed some times on these reports but i do remember they reported Switch could go to 30 millions during 2020. So that is an interesting claim. As other said, that would most likely mean price cut. It will happen eventually since the competition can now produce more and Switch’s edge on availability won’t be the main factor anymore. Also, if they plan to release a new console in a year or two, Switch will need to reduce in pricing cause they can’t sell the successor at almost the same price as the OLED and it won’t be 550$.
I agree, I would be very shocked if a price cut did not occur sometime this year.
A price cut has already occurred, due to inflation. The $300 that you pay for a Switch today is worth far less than the $300 that I paid for my Switch 5 years ago. It's probably equivalent to about $200 in 2017 value.
There l could be that possibility where Nintendo never drops the price of the Switch even once the successor comes out since Nintendo would rather prioritize profit over sales numbers.
Nintendo isn't new to this practice either since they did it with the wii u, after having that first price cut in Aug 2013 from $350 to $300, the Wii U for the rest of its lifespan never received another official price cut by Nintendo even after the Switch released despite the low sales since Nintendo wanted to prioritize profit over sales. Sony would do a similar thing with the PS4 where Sony never officially dropped the price of the PS4 below 300$ despite the PS5 releasing and being only 100$ more. It wouldn't surprise me if Nintendo took that approach with the Switch as well especially since so many people are still willing to pay 300-350 for the Switch.
Also, I dont think Nintendo would raise production that much before they implement a price cut, since they won't truly know how the demand will increase after the price cut to avoid overstocking.
Feel like a pricecut is incoming, only way I see it going up.
I agree, that also opens the door for a new revision model seeing how Nintendo is trying to extend the lifecycle of the console.
Ugh, that means our chances of seeing Switch 2 released in 2024 are down quite alot. Another year with a system so weak most games are now sub 30 fps, sigh.
I have no problem with no new console coming as long as Nintendo can be on top of it with the performance (at least 720p 30fps).
I know it’s frustrating not to get 3rd party support at the quality the consumer demands, but if 2025 is true, maybe the 2nd Switch will get better hardware than say the 2024 Switch 2. I know this isn’t the best answer or possibly the correct info. At least hope for a revision to address your concerns on the fps or even quality updates if that will address that issue?
There is also a higher chance that a 4K Switch could be put back into development.