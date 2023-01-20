Nintendo Reportedly Planning to Increase Switch Production - News

Nintendo is reportedly planning to increase the production of the Nintendo Switch to meet demand, according to Bloomberg.

Nintendo in November 2022 announced it had lowered its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, from 21.0 million units for the Nintendo Switch down to 19 million.

The report says that with continued strong consumer demand and shortages being less of an issue has encouraged Nintendo to increase production for its next fiscal year, which starts on April 1, 2023.

The Nintendo Switch has sold over an estimated 120 million units worldwide, according to the latest VGChartz estimates. The Switch was the best-selling console in the US, Europe, and Japan in 2022.

