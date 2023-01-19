Switch Sales Top 120M, XS Sales Top 21M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 18-24 - Sales

/ 794 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 920,878 units sold for the week ending December 24, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 120.67 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 694,030 units to bring its lifetime sales to 29.99 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 500,858 units to bring their lifetime sales to 21.14 million units.

Sony earlier this month announced lifetime PS5 sales had surpassed 30 million units at the end of 2022. When you add in the missing weeks of 2022 (week ending December 31, 2022) VGChartz estimates will have PS5 sales above 30 million.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 392,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by over 132,000 units. PS4 sold 1,085,584 units for the week ending December 26, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 632,876 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,548 units, while the Xbox One sold 123 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 159,912 (29.9%), while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 51,125 units (11.4%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 115,146 units (-11.1%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 18,503 units (-73.9%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 1,555 units (-92.7%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 3,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 31,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 9,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 19.03 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 13.01 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 10.01 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 920,878 ( 120,665,773 ) PlayStation 5 - 694,030 ( 29,990,110 ) Xbox Series X|S - 500,858 ( 21,135,602 ) PlayStation 4 - 6,548 ( 117,052,378 ) Xbox One - 123 ( 51,279,247 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 370,621 PlayStation 5 - 366,407 Xbox Series X|S - 336,032 PlayStation 4 - 1,907 Xbox One - 75

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 269,324

PlayStation 5 - 174,875 Xbox Series X|S - 114,587 PlayStation 4 - 1,187 Xbox One - 33 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 245,421 PlayStation 5 - 119,014 Xbox Series X|S - 19,063 PlayStation 4 - 3,277 Xbox One - 6

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 35,512 PlayStation 5 - 33,734 Xbox Series X|S - 31,176

PlayStation 4 - 177 Xbox One - 9 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency. Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles