Switch Ships 114.33 Million Units as of September 2022, Splatoon 3 Sells 7.90 Million - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through September 30, 2022. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 114.33 million units, while 917.59 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, Nintendo shipped 3.25 million Switch units and 54.00 million Switch games.

Breaking down the 114.33 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 44.59 million units in the Americas, 29.29 million in Europe, 26.96 million in Japan, and 13.49 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 85.67 million units of the 114.33 million Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch Lite accounts for 19.32 million units and the Switch OLED accounts for 9.34 million units.

Nintendo has lowered its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, from 21.0 million units for the Nintendo Switch down to 19 million.

Nintendo for the quarter reported net sales were up 5.2 percent to ¥656.97 billion ($4.48 billion) and an operating profit was up 0.2 percent to ¥220.39 billion ($1.50 billion).

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 48.41 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 40.17 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 29.53 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 27.79 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 25.37 million Super Mario Odyssey – 24.40 million Super Mario Party – 18.35 million Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl – 14.92 million Ring Fit Adventure – 14.87 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 14.81 million

Nintendo also shared the sales figures of more games:

Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 13.91 million Mario Party Superstars – 8.07 million Splatoon 3 – 7.90 million - New Nintendo Switch Sports – 6.15 million Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 5.27 million Mario Strikers: Battle League – 2.17 million

