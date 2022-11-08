Switch Ships 114.33 Million Units as of September 2022, Splatoon 3 Sells 7.90 Million - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 627 Views
Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through September 30, 2022. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 114.33 million units, while 917.59 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.
For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, Nintendo shipped 3.25 million Switch units and 54.00 million Switch games.
Breaking down the 114.33 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 44.59 million units in the Americas, 29.29 million in Europe, 26.96 million in Japan, and 13.49 million in the rest of the world.
The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 85.67 million units of the 114.33 million Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch Lite accounts for 19.32 million units and the Switch OLED accounts for 9.34 million units.
Nintendo has lowered its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, from 21.0 million units for the Nintendo Switch down to 19 million.
Nintendo for the quarter reported net sales were up 5.2 percent to ¥656.97 billion ($4.48 billion) and an operating profit was up 0.2 percent to ¥220.39 billion ($1.50 billion).
Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 48.41 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 40.17 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 29.53 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 27.79 million
- Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 25.37 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 24.40 million
- Super Mario Party – 18.35 million
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl – 14.92 million
- Ring Fit Adventure – 14.87 million
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 14.81 million
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 13.91 million
- Mario Party Superstars – 8.07 million
- Splatoon 3 – 7.90 million - New
- Nintendo Switch Sports – 6.15 million
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 5.27 million
- Mario Strikers: Battle League – 2.17 million
Software sales are really impressive, but the decrease in the forecast suggest that the beginning of the end already started and a new system from Nintendo will release sooner rather than later.
I’m still maintaining my prediction of March 2024
Yep, you might be right. I was hoping for it to last a little longer, if only for a cheaper and/or more powerful Switch 2. But this Q2 is the lowest since 2018. It'll hit 19M, then 13-15M after that.
That said, still puts Switch in the top 3 of all time. 19M this FY means that 126M is expected by the end of this FY and 139 will be practically guaranteed for the year after. Then it's a slow crawl to 150M, if it can make it.