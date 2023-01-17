Switch Best-Selling Console in the US in December, PS5 Outsells Xbox Series X|S - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in December 2022 in terms of units sold, according to figures from The NPD Group. NPD includes the dates for the five week period of November 27, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console in December in terms of units sold, while the Xbox Series X|S came in third place. In terms of revenue. the PlayStation 5 was number one, followed by the Nintendo Switch in second and the Xbox Series X|S in third.

For the entire year of 2022, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in terms of units sold, followed by the PlayStation 5 in second and Xbox Series X|S in third. In terms of revenue, the PlayStation 5 was number one, followed by the Nintendo Switch in second and the Xbox Series X|S in third.

Overall spending on video games in December were up two percent year-on-year from $7.43 billion to $7.58 billion. Spending on video game content decreased one percent from $5.60 billion to $5.55 billion, while video game hardware sales increased 16 percent from $1.32 billion to $1.53 billion.

Year-to-date sales for 2022 are down five percent from $59.62 billion to $56.56 billion. Spending on video game content in 2022 dropped seven percent from $50.83 billion to $47.48 billion, while video game hardware sales are up eight percent percent from $6.06 billion to $6.57 billion.

"U.S. consumer spending on video game content, hardware and accessories totaled $7.6B in December 2022, an increase of 2% when compared to a year ago," said The NPD Group Executive Director and Video Game Industry Advisor Mat Piscatella. "Hardware spending grew 16%, offsetting declines in both content (-1%) and accessories (-2%)."

"2022 spending totaled $56.6B, 5% below 2021 levels despite growth in hardware and subscription content spend. Factors impacting 2022 spending included continued supply constraints of console hardware, a relatively light slate of new premium releases, and macroeconomic conditions."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained the best-selling game (in terms of revenue) in its third month on the market and is the best-selling game of 2022.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was up one spot to second place in its second place, while God of War: Ragnarök dropped one spot to third place. Madden NFL 23 and FIFA 23 were both up one spot to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Need for Speed: Unbound was the top selling new release in December 2022 as it debuted in eighth place. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII: Reunion debuted in 10th place and The Callisto Protocol debuted in 17th place.

For the best-selling games of 2022 (in terms of revenue) Elden Ring came in second place, followed by Madden NFL 23 in third place, God of War: Ragnarök in fourth place, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in fifth place.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for December 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for December 2022:

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for December 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for December 2022:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in year-to-date 2022:

Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo games in 2022:

Here are the top 10 best-selling PlayStation games in 2022:

Here are the top 10 best-selling Xbox games in 2022:

